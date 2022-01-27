Douglas Strzynski, age 62, of Scottville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
