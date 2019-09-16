Douglas Roger Somero, age 78, of Arcadia, died Sept. 15, 2019. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 07:27:17 AM
- Sunset: 07:52:58 PM
- Dew Point: 58°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Foggy early, then partly cloudy later in the day. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.