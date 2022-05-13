Ellen Grace Gregory, age 66, of Tamarac Village in Ludington and Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Services will be held later this summer in Ludington. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
