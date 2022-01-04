Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Periods of snow. High 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.