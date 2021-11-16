Gabriel Nichols, age 39, of Bryan, Ohio, formerly of Scottville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Indiana. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
