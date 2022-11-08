Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 11:03 pm
Gary M. Teelander, age 84, of Custer, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
The Ludington Daily News mobile app brings you the latest local breaking news, updates, and more. Read the Ludington Daily News on your mobile device just as it appears in print.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.