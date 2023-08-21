Georgia Cipcic, 79, of Ludington, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News in your Inbox!
What's Trending
-
The Sandbox wins the annual Momentum 5X5 pitch night
-
Ludington fast pitch softball team wins state championship
-
Manton man pleads no contest in case involving crash that killed two
-
FloraCraft names Steve Carlson president, CEO; Erwin retires
-
LASD secondary complex student orientation to look different this year
Trending Recipes
Poll
What do you think should be done to improve the intersection of the U.S. 31 bypass and U.S. 10 near Scottville?
You voted: