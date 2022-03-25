Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.