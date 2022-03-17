Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Snow may mix in. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.