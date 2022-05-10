Jacquoline (Wilke) Finley, age 93, formerly of Ludington, passed away in Wilmington, North Carolina. Burial will take place at Summit Township Cemetery. Local arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
