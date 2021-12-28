James A. “Jimmy” Leonard, age 49, of Fountain, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Frustrating': Planned P.M. Lake apartments hit snag on county's 'unwritten policy'
-
Fun N Sun owner grateful for years, headed to retirement
-
SS Badger nearing return to home port
-
Welcome back, Ball Drop: Massive New Year's Eve celebration to return to Ludington
-
Ludington woman charged in four separate cases Wednesday
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to attend the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Ludington?
You voted: