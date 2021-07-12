Janice (Soneral) Sutula, 65, of Ludington, passed away on July 9, 2021. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How big is the largest fish you've ever caught?
You voted: