John Earl Harper, age 64, of Custer, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Protesters demand harsher sentences for repeat offenders
-
Interim superintendent's tweets draw concerns from public
-
County board approves receipt of armored vehicle for sheriff's office
-
Ludington woman sent to prison in hearing via video; protesters seek harsher penalties
-
Friends of Ludington State Park officially open kayak, canoe launch
Trending Recipes
Poll
What is your favorite variety of apple?
You voted: