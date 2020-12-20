John T. Stewart, age 80, of Branch, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 12:30 am