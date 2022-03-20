John W. Bayless, aged 86, of Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the home of his daughter Michelle Malone in Ludington. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Scottville man charged with murder in Hamlin Township
-
Sister act: Heading to state basketball tournament runs in bloodline for four Orioles
-
City OKs settlement talks with veteran triggered by Copeyon Park siren
-
Ludington girls oust fifth-ranked Frankenmuth in state quarterfinals
-
Ludington ready to play top-ranked Edison
Trending Recipes
Poll
Are you staying home or going away for spring break?
You voted: