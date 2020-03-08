Joseph B. Coe Jr. of Manistee died Feb. 29, 2020. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Joseph B. Coe Jr.
- Jeff Kiessel
-
- Updated
Jeff Kiessel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9