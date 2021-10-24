Joyce J. Harmon, 95, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Services are pending. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
