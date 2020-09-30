Joyce Rexford, aged 89, of Lakeland, Florida, former resident of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 in Florida. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 6:37 am
Joyce Rexford, aged 89, of Lakeland, Florida, former resident of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 in Florida. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.