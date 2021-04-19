Kasandra McKay, age 74, of Scottville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 17, 2021. A full obituary will appear in the next edition. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
