Larry A. Smith, aged 82, of Ludington, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 9:29 am