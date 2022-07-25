Linda M. Korb, age 68, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com
