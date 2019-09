Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH TONIGHT, SHIFTING TO THE WEST ON WEDNESDAY * WAVES...3 TO 6 FEET THIS EVENING BUILDING TO 5 TO 9 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WAVES WEDNESDAY MORNING WILL BE IN THE 5 TO 9 FOOT RANGE. DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ON THE SOUTH SIDES OF SOUTH PIERS. * IMPACTS...LARGE WAVES WILL CAUSE BEACH AND DUNE EROSION. FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS WILL OCCUR ALONG THE SHORE AND IN RIVER MOUTHS IN LAKESHORE TOWNS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. THE WAVES WILL TOP ANY PIERS MAKING THEM HAZARDOUS AS WELL. &&