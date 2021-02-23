SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team survived a late scare out of North Muskegon in a contest Tuesday night that resulted in a Spartans victory in Scottville, 33-31.

The Spartans were to finally snare a victory after a close, hard-fought fourth quarter.

“We’ve been winning with three minutes to go in three games and lost,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “Give them credit, they got down by one or two and they did what they needed to pull it out.

“They needed that. They needed to pull a close game out like that.”

The fourth quarter saw three lead changes and two ties after North Muskegon (1-3) rallied from a 15-2 halftime deficit to pull within two points entering the final frame. Syann Fairfield tied the game early for the Norse to start the fourth quarter.

Central’s Jaden Petersen scored on a runner with 2:43 remaining for a 29-28 Spartans lead.

“That was huge,” Weinert said.

On a rebound, Grace Weinert was able to force a steal and was fouled with 1:47 remaining. On the ensuing offensive play, Nyah Tyron gave Central (2-5) a three-point lead with 1:34 remaining in the game.

The Norse started to foul, and the Spartans’ Adria Quigley split the front end of bonus free throws for a 32-28 lead with 1:03 remaining.

North Muskegon had its opportunities to pull in closer. Fairfield split a pair of free throws, but was answered by Nyah Tyron splitting a pair after being sent into the Norse’s bench when she was fouled.

Josee Cooke scored on a putback basket in the lane with 9.7 seconds remaining for the Norse, pulling the game to within two points, 33-31. The Spartans were able to break the press of North Muskegon to secure the victory.

Wren Nelson showed she was tough on the low block scoring eight of Central’s 15 first-half points. She finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots. It allowed Central, in part, to build a 17-2 lead at halftime.

“Wren was big for us, but the girls came up big by getting it to her,” Weinert said.

North Muskegon was able to find success early in the second half, scoring on four straight possessions and getting within nine points, 19-10. Outside of Nelson, the Norse out-sized the Spartans and Central had some issues with the length.

“We did get a little bit lulled to sleep, like we’re doing a good job and this is how it’s going to be the whole night,” Weinert said. “If you don’t pay attention, then, no, it’s not.”

Jaden Petersen ended the 8-0 Norse run with 2:06 left in the third quarter. But the Norse kept coming. Molly Stewart hit back-to-back three-pointers late to make it a 21-16 Central lead with 46.3 seconds. Fairfield hit a shot while being fouled, and she finished the three-point play at the free throw line for a 21-19 Central lead with 17.4 seconds remaining in the third.

That all led to the tough, physical and back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Central was led by Nelson followed by Tyron with five points, six steals, two assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Gabby Jensen had four steals to go with five points.

“I think everyone had a really good, all-around effort,” Weinert said.

North Muskegon was led by Fairfield with 10 points.

“They’re a pretty good team,” Weinert said of the Norse. “The West Michigan Conference is a pretty good conference this year.”

In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central defeated North Muskegon, 35-30. The Spartans were led by Kaydense Miller with 12 points.

NORTH MUSKEGON (31)

Pannucci 3 0-0 6, Gongalski 1 0-0 3, Fairfield 3 4-6 10, Cooke 2 0-0 4, Stewart 3 0-0 8. Totals: 12 4-8 31.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (33)

Quigley 0 1-2 1, Tyron 2 1-3 5, Petersen 2 0-0 4, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Jensen 2 1-2 5, Nelson 7 1-2 15. Totals:

North Muskegon;0;2;17;12;—;31

MC Central;7;8;6;12;—;33

Three-point goals—North Muskegon (3): Gongalski, Stewart 2. Mason County Central (1): Weinert. Total fouls—North Muskegon 13, Mason County Central 14. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Central 35, North Muskegon 30. Central scoring—Draper 2, Green 7, Baker 8, Miller 12, Davila 4, McKay 2, Acarrdi 0.