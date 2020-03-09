Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.