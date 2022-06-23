Michael Gwillim, age 35, of Pentwater, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
State's secret talks with tribes could reshape Great Lakes fishing
-
Ludington mother of 6 seeks help to treat rare illnesses
-
Longtime former LHS coach Gene Shank dies
-
Variances approved for proposed Dollar General in Hamlin Twp.
-
Pilot with Ludington roots heralded for 'Top Gun: Maverick' flight training
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to vote absentee or in-person in the August primary?
You voted: