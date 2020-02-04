Michael L. Fulker Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael L. Fulker, 53, of Ludington, formerly of Kingsley, died on Feb. 2, 2020. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Events Feb 4 Interdenominational men’s prayer breakfast Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4 Optimist Club Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4 COVE, Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters support group for victims of domestic violence or abuse Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4 Intermediate bridge Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4 Intermediate bridge Tue, Feb 4, 2020 View All Submit Event Search Autos Facebook