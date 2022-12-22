Norine Ruth Diamond, 92, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Weather cancellations from Thursday through Saturday
-
Auditor resigns from PM Twp., cites errors totaling $20K in lost revenue
-
Report: Cell phone data led to charges for breaking into Camp Sauble
-
Shelby man leads deputies on high-speed chase Wednesday
-
Donations made in the name of Kovar help Mathcounts program at OJ DeJonge