Pamela R. Wicht, aged 70, of Grandville died on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Faith Hospice in Byron Center. Funeral arrangements by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 59°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 59°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:14:43 AM
- Sunset: 08:12:50 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 68F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. FOR FRIDAY AFTERNOON NORTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... HOLLAND STATE PARK... MUSKEGON STATE PARK... MEARS STATE PARK IN PENTWATER... STEARNS PARK IN LUDINGTON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL CAUSE STRONG CURRENTS ON THE SOUTHERN SIDE OF PIERS THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY. WINDS WILL SWITCH TO THE NORTH ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CAUSE STRONG CURRENTS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF PIERS. HIGH WAVES AND STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS WILL ALSO BE HAZARDOUS TO SWIMMERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING IN LAKE MICHIGAN ON FRIDAY. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.