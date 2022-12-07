Patrick Roger Nielsen, 78, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Mason County Road Commission announces future roadway from Jebavy Drive to P.M. Highway
-
'This is amazing': Miss Michigan rushes to Manistee to ride in Victorian Sleighbell Parade
-
A homecoming for ‘We’ll be Home for the Holidays’
-
Corewell Health breaks ground on $4.9 million cancer center
-
FloraCraft donates warm winter wear to LES
Trending Recipes
Poll
When did you put up your Christmas display?
You voted: