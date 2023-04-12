Paul Clare Merrifield, 66, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly April 10, 2023, at home. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.