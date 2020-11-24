Randall Beard, aged 67, of Pickford, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
Periods of rain tapering to showers. Areas of freezing rain this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Periods of rain tapering to showers. Areas of freezing rain this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 11:18 pm