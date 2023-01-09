Richard “Dick” Joseph Bectel, 84, of Holton, formerly of Walkerville and Hart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
