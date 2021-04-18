Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 40F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 40F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.