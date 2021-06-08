Robert A. Barch, age 64 of Manistee, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.
