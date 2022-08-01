Robert "Bob" Hannah, age 63, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Luciano's Ristoranti closed as Maniacis retire
-
Scottville draws heated comments about 'ousting' of Chief Murphy, Optimist park project
-
Employee buys a piece of The Windowsill, owner to retire in 5 years
-
Walkerville man dies after crash in Eden Township
-
Pup rescued after search spanning four counties
Trending Recipes
Poll
Has the testimony given during the House Jan. 6 committee changed your opinion of the events surrounding that day?
You voted: