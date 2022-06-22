Robert “Bob” Wrege, age 69, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
