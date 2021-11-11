Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.