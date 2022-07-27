Ronald L. Newberg, age 80, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgrovelduington.com.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 10:06 pm
