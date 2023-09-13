Thomas M. Courteau, 66, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News in your Inbox!
What's Trending
-
Henrickson ready to hang up shears, ready to hunt
-
Wards' concerns lead to investigation of embezzlement
-
Four women from Mason, Oceana counties competing to be 2024 Miss Ludington Area
-
Scottville fall celebration returns Saturday for fun, food, live music, games included in event lineup
-
Trial: Case: 'No consistency in the way she handled these people’s money'
Trending Recipes
Poll
What do you like most about fall?
You voted: