Tim Jason Leafstrand, 65, of Ridgeway, Colorado, formerly of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A full obituary will be posted later this week. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.