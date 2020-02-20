Tina (Froncek) Arkwright, age 38, of Stronach, died Feb. 16, 2020. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
