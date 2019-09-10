Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.