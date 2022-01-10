Ludington’s smothering defense is fast becoming a signature for the Orioles’ girls basketball team, and showed again in a 68-13 Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory Monday at Hawley Gymnasium in Ludington.

Ludington jumped out to a 29-3 first quarter lead, and it was all Orioles from there in the 94th meeting between the two schools.

The second half started with a running clock as the Orioles were ahead, 52-7, at the half. With the clock running, the second half moved quickly and the Orioles added 16 points while the Cardinals managed only six.

“They played really well together and shared the ball, and I thought in that second quarter especially. (They were) looking to pass it ahead and run in transition, you know, (that) is something we haven’t gotten a lot of this year but they did really well with that,” said Orioles coach Warren Stowe.

The Orioles (5-4, 2-1 Lakes 8) were led in the first half by Keelyn Laird who contributed 17 of her overall 19 points. Abi Bandstra added seven points and Rylee Stone had six points in the half.

All of Ludington’s players scored and added offensively to their team’s 68 points on the night.

“I’m proud of the effort. Everybody scored. It says a lot about our girls that some girls in there at the end are passing up wide-open lay ups to get their teammates a shot at being in the scorebook and that makes me really happy as a coach,” added Stowe.

Orchard View fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in Lakes 8.

ORCHARD VIEW (13)

Gardner 1 4-8 7, Davis 0 0-3 0, Estelle 2 2-7 6. Totals: 3 6-18 13.

LUDINGTON (68)

Stone 4 2-2 10, Rohrer 4 0-0 8, Kline 1 0-0 3, Austin 1 2-4 4, Morse 2 0-0 4, Bandstra 1 2-2 7, McKinley 2 0-0 4, Meysar 0 1-3 1, Simpson 1 0-0 2, Lynn 0 4-6 4, Williams 0 2-2 2, Laird 8 3-4 19. Totals: 25 16-23 68.

Orchard View 3 4 1 5 — 13

Ludington 29 23 8 8 — 68

3-point goals—Orchard View (1): Gardner. Ludington (2): Kline, Bandstra. Total fouls—Orchard View 18, Ludington 19. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Ludington 27, Orchard View 25. Ludington JV scoring—Anderson 4, Shimunek 2, Jeruzal 6, Betts 1, Glanville 2, Stowe 2, Skiba 6, Hackert 4.