SHERMAN TWP. — Decker Road between U.S. 31 and Darr Road will be closed to all traffic due to a culvert replacement beginning Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The culvert is located approximately 0.1 miles east of U.S. 31.

The Mason County Road Commission stated that barricades will be placed on Decker Road at U.S. 31 and Darr Road warning motorists of the road closure. Barricades will also be placed on Decker Road near the culvert closing the roadway.

The work is anticipated to take approximately three days. Traffic should seek alternate routes.