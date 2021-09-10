GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington's swim team recorded 19 season-best swim times and 11 lifetime-best swims in individual events at Grand Rapids Northview on Wednesday, but the Orioles fell, 98-82.
"We continue to move swimmers around to experience new events and see where they will best fit come conference meet time," said LHS coach Kelley Hatch.
RyAnn Rohrer won the 50 freestyle. Other notable swims were Cora Mahler and Grace Higley in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Maggie Autrey in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Izzie Lundberg in the 200 freestyle, Reese Willis in the 100 butterfly, and Kylie Hatch in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
The Orioles swim at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Spring Lake Invite. Divers begin rounds at 9 a.m. and swim finals begin at 11:30 a.m.