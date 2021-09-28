Finally, Mason County Central and Manistee will meet on the football field at 7 p.m., Thursday, at Chippewa Field in Manistee.

The two schools were originally supposed to meet to open the season, but turnout for the Spartans plus other issues pushed the contest to this week — Manistee’s homecoming.

The Spartans are working hard and have a huge win over Shelby from last Friday night, giving a boost of confidence in the athletes.

While MCC is preparing for their third game of a six game season, Manistee will play their sixth game and be motivated by their homecoming this week.

“We have to play our best football yet,” said MCC coach Scott Briggs. He knows Manistee is a quality team, “one that puts big points on the board.”

Briggs knows Manistee will run a veer offense and they will try to spread it out. They also play assignment football and are quick to make the reads and adjustments.

Manistee also has a big offensive and defensive line and the key to the game, for MCC, will be handling those lines. MCC will need to remain disciplined on defense, as well as be prepared to stop the Chippewa’s offense.

The Chippewas have found a featured tailback that is tough to bring down. Connor Beaudrie had 145 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns as Manistee rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit against Shepherd to win, 35-18.

“He wears on people,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said of his offensive bell cow. “He’s not the fastest or the quickest back, but he runs easily with the most amount of anger.

“Connor’s looking to bring the hit to the individual who is trying to tackle him. Very seldom do you see Connor get lit, because he is going forward.

“The beginning of the second half, when we were climbing in (the game), it’s not that momentum just flew to us. We just grinded, and grinded, and grinded. Then we started to get some of those plays, and he was a huge part of that.”

Bytwork believes the second half rally was important for the Chippewas, in a couple of different ways.

“After doing this for 23 years, this type of ball game does something to a person,” Bytwork said. “It makes a believer out of a person.

“Half this game is belief. The athletic difference between kids is minimal, typically. It’s believiing that you can come back, that you can beat somebody. They now have a little more belief.”

Briggs said the team has had a great practice week and he “hopes kids rise to the challenge.

“If we practice again on Wednesday like we have been this week, we will be well prepared to face Manistee.”