SCOTTVILLE — A disheartening night of shooting left Mason County Central with 10 points at halftime on the way to a 43-24 loss to Shelby in a West Michigan Conference game at home Monday in Scottville.

Mason County Central trailed 6-2 after the first quarter and 16-10 at halftime. Shelby scored 27 points in the second half to MCC’s 14 points.

Both teams had a tough night shooting in the first half. The Spartans shot 18% and the Tigers shot 20%. MCC maintained that same low shooting percentage in the second half, while Shelby shot 34% to make the difference in the game.

The Spartans were led in scoring by Will Chye with 12 points and Jayden Perrone with 8 points. Chye also had seven rebounds and Perrone added four. Landon Smith had five rebounds and Nick Trivisonno had two steals.

The Tigers (6-3, 4-2 WMC) were led by senior Joseph Hayes, who led all scorers with 21, followed by Mason Garcia with 11 points. Hayes had seven rebounds, Garcia had six, as did sophomore Wyatt Dickman.

“Offensively both teams were struggling, so fortunately we kept our defense up the whole game and finally were able to get a few things going offensively,” said Shelby coach Rick Zoulek. “The kids did a great job of recognizing who was out, whether that was Chye or some of their other kids they knew were 3-point shooters. We seemed to meet them outside the 3-point line and then when they did take some 3s, they were a little deeper than I think they wanted to be.

“I was really pleased with Wyatt Dickman, probably his overall best game so far, for a sophomore.”

“We didn’t play bad defense tonight, defensively we were solid,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson. “Our offense was just anemic. We could just see the air come out of the bubble late in the fourth.”

Try as they might, Central (3-7, 0-6 WMC) was only able to muster three field goals in the first half and five in the second.

“It’s hard to sum up, because what kind of adjustments do you make when you can’t put the ball in the hole? You can have great shots but nothing was falling,” Genson said. “I just want these guys to have some success for their efforts.”

The Spartans — who lost their 107th game in the 210-game series between WMC co-founders since 1929-30 — are back on the hardcourt at 6 p.m., Friday, when they host Whitehall.

SHELBY (43)

Claeys 1 0-0 2, Hayes 5 9-11 21, Waller 1 0-0 2, Garcia 5 1-2 11, Dickman 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 11-15 43.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (24)

Chye 4 3-4 12, Perrone 3 2-4 8, VanderHaag 0 2-2 2, Trivisonno 0 0-2 0, Myer 1 0-1 2. Totals: 8 7-13 24.

Shelby; 6;10;12;15—;43

Mason County Central; 2;8;9;5—;24

3-point goals—Shelby (2): Hayes. Mason County Central (1): Chye. Total fouls—Shelby 12, Mason County Central 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 54, Shelby 29. JV Scoring—Shelby: Gauthier 4, Waller 2, Newman 3, Lynn 5, Hayes 9, Garcia 6. Mason County Central: Thurow 8, Wood 2, Shimel 2, Sterley 14, Huffman 2, Lange 2, Anes 17, Overmyer 7.