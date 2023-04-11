SHELBY — Mason County Central's baseball team defeated Shelby in two West Michigan Conference games on Tuesday, 8-4 and 3-1, at the Tigers' home field.
"We don't get out much and then, boom, here's a game," said Spartan coach Chris Carr. "We just need to play games and that's how you figure things out. To get two wins while still figuring it out is pretty good."
The Spartans' Will Chye started game one and with Central up 5-2 after 2 2/3 innings, Brady Anes relieved Chye, finishing out the final 4 1/3 innings. Chye gave up four hits, two runs, one earned, a walk and two strikeouts. In relief, Anes gave up a hit, two runs, one earned, four walks and four strikeouts.
Leading hitters for Central in game one were Anes with a 2-for-5 performance, with a double, a run scored and a stolen base. Payton Merz was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a stolen base.
Simon Shimel and Tyler Thurow were 2-for-4. Shimel scored a run and had two stolen bases. Thurow had an RBI, scored a run and had one stolen base.
In game two, Owen Shimel started and took the win, with 6 1/3 innings pitched. Shimel gave up an earned run on four hits, struck out 11, walked three and hit a batter. Merz came on in relief for the last 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.
Chye was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run and two stolen bases, making five for the night. Colton Sanders and Owen Shimel were both 1-for-2 with singles.
"Simon (Shimel) caught both games and had four throw outs. Braylin (Thurow) played centerfield and made an incredible catch," said Carr. "Each kid did something to contribute in some way in both of those wins. It wasn't just two or three who made a difference."
Central travels to Whitehall on Thursday to take on the Vikings.