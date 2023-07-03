The children and pet parade, part of Ludington Area Jaycees’ Freedom Festival, returned to Ludington on Monday after missing several years due to the pandemic.
Community children and their families dressed up in creative Fourth of July-themed outfits and walked through downtown Ludington with their pets, everything from dogs and cats to fish and butterflies.
The parade came to an end at Waterfront Park, where Brynn Fortner, a recent Ludington High School graduate, sang the national anthem.
Prizes were then awarded to parade participants based on categories of patriotism, creative use of pets, themed group, and originality. Winners were announced by four pageant queens, including Miss Ludington Area 2023, Arianna Smith.
This parade has been held every year since 1992, except for the past three years, according to Ludington Area Jaycees mentor Mary Burden. The event had less than its average participants from the past, but its organizers were happy with the turnout for its comeback.
“We’re estimating about 150 participants,” said Burden regarding this year’s parade, “which is really good considering many of these people weren’t around three years ago — coming to Ludington or that type of thing.”
Burden, who has been helping to organize the parade since its first year, mentored two Ludington Area Jaycees, Cydney Schmock and Keila Lankton, for their first time putting together this event.
Schmock recalled participating in the event as a child and was glad to be back, this time as a event chairperson
“I like doing stuff that’s for the kids and family-orientated,” she said.
As a staple of Ludington’s Fourth of July celebration, Burden expressed confidence that the children and pet parade will continue to grow and bring joy to the community.
“It reminds me of my childhood,” commented Burden, “It just brings back... wonderful memories.”