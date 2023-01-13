CUSTER — Mason County Eastern hosted Walkerville in Custer on Friday and after taking a first quarter lead, 18-2, the girls basketball team finished with a 45-12 Western Michigan D League victory.

Nine Cardinals scored on Friday, with balanced scoring amongst five; Maria Gomez Jimenez led all scorers with nine, Lucy Shoup and Olivia Wing had eight and Janessa Alvesteffer and Deanna Codman had seven.

Walkerville was led by Macy Garrett and Heaven Rodriquez, each scoring four points.

“We had quite a few people in,” Smith said. “I was a little disappointed in the intensity in the second quarter. I thought we needed to pick it up a little. We are teaching to play 32 minutes a game.”

Friday’s game was the 108th time MCE and Walkerville have played, an all-time series that began in 1973 and one the Cardinals have won 62 times. With the win, Eastern has a grip on a five game win streak.

Mason County Eastern (6-5, 6-3 WMD) tied for the eighth for fewest points allowed in a game, giving up just 12 points to Walkerville (1-9, 1-8 WMD). The record ties with 12 points allowed in a game against Baldwin in 1998 and a game against Hart Lakeshore Academy in 2000. The all-time fewest points allowed in a game is eight, against Buckley in 1998.

Shoup hauled in 11 rebounds and had two steals, Gomez Jimenez had eight rebounds, Alvesteffer had seven and Wing had five. Codman contributed four assists and four steals.

Eastern sophomore Lucy Wilson was playing in her final game of the season as she will travel to France and finish the school year there.

“It will be a big loss for us. She plays with a lot of intensity and doesn’t take many minutes off,” said MCE coach Jake Smith. “Obviously a great opportunity for her, and we wish her the best over there.”

The Cardinals are back on the court on in a week, hosting Bear Lake on January 20.

WALKERVILLE (12)

Aoki 0 2-4 2, Garrett 2 0-0 4, M.Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, H.Rodriguez 2 0-0 4. Totals: 5 2-4 12.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (45)

Mickevich 1 0-0 2, Wing 3 2-2 8, Codman 2 3-4 7, Shoup 2 4-8 8, Tyler 0 1-2 1, Alvesteffer 2 3-4 7, Gomez Jimenez 3 1-2 9, Buss 0 1-2 1, Crawford 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 17-26 45.

Walkerville 2 3 4 3 — 12

MC Eastern 18 11 6 10 — 45

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Gomez Jimenez 2. Total fouls—Walkerville 22, Mason County Eastern 13. Fouled out—Walkerville: Conkle. Technical fouls—Walkerville: bench.